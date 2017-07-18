NPWLL 9-10s fall to Cranston Western in District I championship game

CRANSTON – The North Providence West Little League Major Division ages 9-10 all-star baseball team’s bid for the District I championship came up short on Monday night in the championship game against Cranston Western, as Cranston Western posted a 13-8 victory that ended NPWLL’s valiant run through the losers’ bracket.

Prior to that game, NPWLL had to claw its way out of the losers’ bracket by playing on back-to-back nights on the road – no thanks to the rain that postponed games on Wednesday and Thursday – and the all-stars rose to the occasion by posting a 6-4 victory last Friday over Elmwood and a 6-1 triumph the following night over crosstown rival North Providence East.

In the victory over Elmwood, Kyle Prete led the way offensively by collecting three hits and knocking in three runs. Thomas Malloy also had two hits, walked twice, and scored a run, Nick Rianna reached base three times (with a hit and two walks) and scored twice, and Ronnie Paux and Luca Stone each added multiple hits.

Luca Simonelli picked up the win by pitching the first four innings and allowing only two runs, and Paux worked the final two innings and struck out five.

The win over NPELL was a big one for NPWLL, especially since the all-stars suffered a 7-0 loss in their tourney opener to NPELL on July 1 that quickly sent them into the losers’ bracket. Malloy, who had three hits in that game, tormented NPELL again by collecting two hits, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Rianna notched the win by pitching four scoreless innings and striking out four, and Prete worked the final two innings.

NPWLL had started its run through the losers’ bracket by defeating Cranston East on July 8, 12-0.

Unfortunately for the NPWLL’s 10-11 and 11-12 all-star teams, they fell from the losers’ bracket late last week, with the 10-11s suffering a 10-9 loss to Cranston East last Friday and the 11-12s dropping a 12-7 decision the following night to Johnston in a game that saw Carl Picerno, in his final Little League at-bat, belt a two-run homer over the fence in right-center.