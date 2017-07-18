Bay Crane Northeast fined for overweight load

SMITHFIELD – Following an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit, Bay Crane Northeast of Smithfield received what is believed to be the largest fine ever issued for a motor vehicle violation in Rhode Island.

A tractor-trailer truck owned by the company was transporting a 560,524 pound generator down Route 4 in East Greenwich on June 27 when it was stopped for hauling cargo that exceeded the weight limits for state roadways, according to a July 18 Rhode Island State Police press release.

The maximum allowable load without a permit is 80,000 pounds.

The Rhode Island State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit has issued a fine of $57,000 to Bay Crane Northeast, with a summons to appear before the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal on August 31.