Camp Cookie given green light by DOH to reopen

GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends the opening of Camp Cookie in Glocester for swimming, indicating its water has safe levels of bacteria.

On July 13, the DOH recommended the closure of Camp Cookie because of "high bacteria counts."

When a beach closure is recommended, water quality analysis is conducted by RIDOH's laboratory or a state-certified laboratory. The status of a beach may change daily.

The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751) and online.