Electrical fire at Georgiaville Manor displaces residents

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at Georgiaville Manor on Higgins Street during the morning of Monday, July 17.

Fire Chief Robert Seltzer said his department responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Monday and discovered a small fire in the utility room on the first floor of the 54 unit affordable housing option for seniors in Smithfield.

The fire resulted when the electrical panel in that room short circuited, meaning it malfunctioned. When that happened the building also lost power. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Seltzer added that the department does not know what caused the electrical panel to short circuit.

The fire department was able to arrive on scene quickly and put out the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher, according to the department's Twitter account.

All residents of Georgiaville Manor were evacuated while the fire department arranged for temporary housing.

"The majority of residents were placed with family," Seltzer said.

The remaining 11 residents were relocated to local hotels – the Holiday Inn Express & Suites and the Hampton Inn & Suites.

The residents are expected to move back into Georgiaville Manor after the electrical panel is fixed and power is turned back on.

As of Tuesday morning, Seltzer was able to report that these improvements were already underway, and expected to take only a few days.

"It seems to be moving right along," Seltzer said.

To avoid an electrical shortage, Seltzer has the following tips:

Do not overload an electrical socket.

Keep an eye out for frayed wires and replace as soon as possible.

Buy the right extension cord for the job – there's a variety of extension cords out there for specialized indoor/outdoor use, with varying gauge sizes.

Check your electrical devices for a UL mark, which shows that the product has been tested, inspected, and certified.