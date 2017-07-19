Lincoln does it all to take 10-11 title

Mercy-rule win over Cumberland National lands District IV championship, Saturday’s clash vs. East Greenwich in state playoffs

BURRILLVILLE – Most folks around the local Little League circuit are predicting that next year’s Lincoln 11-12 all-star team will be the team to beat, not only in District IV, but also in the state and New England.

And if those people needed a reason to back up that belief, all they had to do was point to last Saturday afternoon’s District IV Major Division 10-11 championship game between Lincoln and Cumberland National.

In what turned into the most lopsided result for a District IV 10-11 title game, Lincoln scored four runs in each of the first and third innings and eight in the second to put away CNLL, 16-1, in a contest that was stopped after 3½ innings by the mercy rule and took just 78 minutes to complete.

As a result, Lincoln, which features almost the entire roster from last summer’s team that won the New England 9-10 championship, will be playing in the double-elimination state tournament, which begins this weekend at Slater Park. Lincoln will take on District III champion East Greenwich in Saturday’s 10 a.m. opener, with the winner opposing either District I champion Cranston Western or District II champion Portsmouth in Sunday’s 6 p.m. winners’ bracket final. The losing teams will play in a losers’ bracket game on Sunday at 4 p.m.

“It’s only going to get harder from here,” admitted Lincoln manager Joe Conti. “But we’ve been fortunate through hard work and keeping everyone together. These kids worked hard in the offseason and it’s paying dividends, and (Saturday’s championship) is the fruit of their labor.”

Lincoln only collected 10 hits, but it also took advantage of nine walks, three hit batsmen, and three errors by CNLL. That turned out to be more than enough support for Lincoln pitcher Donavon Lopez, who tossed a two-hitter than saw him carry a perfect-game bid for 3 1/3 innings and need just 47 pitches to put away CNLL.

Lopez also had a big day at the plate with a double, home run, three runs scored, and four runs batted in, and so did Will Denio, who went 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs. Zachary Evans only batted twice, but he made his at-bats count by collecting RBI singles in each of them.

“We prepared them for this,” said Conti. “Coach (Dale) O’Dell is in charge of the hitting, and he did everything he could to speed up their bats. And with all this rain, we didn’t miss a workout. We were still doing two-hour-a-day practices. But these kids can hit and they grind, and it showed today.”

After Lopez used just five pitches to induce three groundouts in the top of the first, Lincoln quickly went to work in the bottom of the inning and saw its first five batters reach base. Denio knocked in the first run with a base hit, and after a fielder’s choice grounder by Joey Conti doubled Lincoln’s lead, Michael Bowler drew a bases-loaded walk and Evans also singled in a run.

The home half of the second saw Lincoln march 13 batters to the plate and two, Denio and Lopez, highlight the inning with three-run homers. Lopez led off with a ringing double off the base of the bench in left, and after Ryan Allen reached on a bloop single, Denio hammered his home run over the fence in straightaway center.

Three batters later, Luke Porcaro drove in a run with a double to right, and after a wild pitch allowed another run to cross the plate, Lopez capped the inning with his home run to right.

Speaking of Lopez, he didn’t allow a batted ball to reach the outfield grass in retiring the first 10 batters he faced, but Caden Calabro broke up his no-hit bid in the fourth with a double to left-center that just eluded the glove of Evans, who raced from his center field position and tried to make a diving catch.

After a walk to Caden Hogan, Calabro scored with ease on another double to left-center by Mike Bradshaw.

Cumberland National, to its defense, played Cumberland American in the previous night’s losers’ bracket final, and thanks to the solid pitching of Bradshaw, CNLL recorded a 4-1 win.

Bradshaw also delivered a stellar outing in his team’s 4-3 loss to Lincoln in the winners’ bracket final on July 8, which saw Lincoln battle back from a 3-1 deficit to win the game in extra innings.

Prior to Lincoln’s 4-3 win over Cumberland National, the ballclub had defeated Scituate/Foster in its tournament opener, 19-1, and topped Smithfield in its second game, 11-4.