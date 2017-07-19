City of Pawtucket announces cooling shelters

PAWTUCKET - Mayor Donald Grebien is notifying residents of the locations of "cooling shelters," to help people stay cool and safe during current high temperatures.

These cooling shelters are available to members of the general public who may lack access to air conditioning.

The locations of the cooling shelters are:

• The Blackstone Valley Visitor Center, 175 Main St., is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• The Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters lobby, 121 Roosevelt Ave., is available 24 hours a day.

• The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The library is also a free summer meal site for children Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Kennedy Manor located, 175 Broad St., is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• St. Germain Manor, 401 Mineral Spring Ave., is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Blackstone Valley Community Action Program Community Center, 210 West Ave., is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Payne Park, across from the Community Center, is also a free summer meal site for children Monday-Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Additionally, the pool located at Veterans Park is available and open to the public on Mondays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. The pool is open on all other days from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The entrance fee for use of the pool is $1. The pool is also a free summer meal site for children from noon to 1:30 p.m.

"It's important that our residents know they have safe and air-conditioned places available to them," said Mayor Grebien. "Particularly, our elderly population which is often most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses which can potentially be fatal," Grebien continued. "Please take precautions to stay cool and hydrated."