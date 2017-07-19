Pawtucket police nab naked driver of stolen vehicle

PAWTUCKET – Police on Wednesday got quite an eyeful when they finally tracked down the driver of a stolen vehicle.

At around noon, officers saw a parked 2013 Toyota Tundra that had been reported stolen on Tuesday. When officers attempted to approach the vehicle on Unity Street, the driver accelerated away from them. Officers pursued the vehicle through Pawtucket and into Providence, but the driver refused to stop, striking several vehicles along the way. The vehicle eventually came to a stop after striking a parked vehicle in the parking lot of 100 Nashua St. in Providence. Officers then saw a naked male with a large beard, later identified as Kenneth Polion, age 34, of 104 John St. Pawtucket, exit the vehicle and flee down a steep embankment. A female, identified as Monica Ciannavei, age 24, of 30 Martin Lane, Wrentham Mass., exited the passenger seat of the vehicle and was taken into custody by officers. With the help of the Providence police, Polion was eventually found in the side yard of 60 Concord St. and arrested.

There was no word on why Polion wasn't wearing clothes.

Polion was transported to Miriam Hospital for minor injuries, Ciannavei was uninjured. Charges on both Polion and Ciannavei will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation.