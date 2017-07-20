Richard A. Thibaudeau – Lincoln

Richard A. Thibaudeau, 77, of Lincoln, died July 11, 2017. Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Philip A. and Yvette (Lanciaux) Thibaudeau.

Mr. Thibaudeau was a retired Sergeant of the Lincoln Police Department. He later owned and operated Lincoln Liquors.

An Air Force veteran of Vietnam, he was a former volunteer for the Lonsdale Fire Dept., a former chairman of the Board of Fire Wardens for Lonsdale Fire Dept. and a board member of Lincoln Friends of Animals.

He is survived by his brother, Henri Thibaudeau, and his wife, Rebecca, of Lincoln; his sisters, Roberta Masse of North Carolina, Pauline Neri and her husband, Frank, of North Providence and Louise Dakake and her husband, Norman, of East Greenwich; his sister-in-law, Patricia Thibaudeau of North Providence; numerous nieces and nephews and his caregiver Richard Faucher.

He was the brother of the late Robert, Philip and Jeanne Thibaudeau, and Yvette LaRiviere.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017, at 11 a.m., in Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, Cumberland.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory to Amos House, 460 Pine St., Providence, RI 02907 would be appreciated.

