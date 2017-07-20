Mary Mason – Scituate

Mary (Gatta) Mason, 88, died Thursday, July 20, 2017, under the kind care of Kindred Hospice.

The daughter of the late Mary & Raphael Gatta. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Robert, her brothers, Patrick and Michael, sisters Julia, Sophie, Wanda and nephew Frederick.

She was the mother of Kathleen M. Mason of North Scituate and also survived by several nieces and a nephew. Mary was a devout Catholic attending daily Mass everyday of her life, devoted to Mary she said three rosaries daily. Mary and Robert enjoyed ballroom dancing, drives around New England, planting her “plastic” flower garden, gourmet cooking, reading crossword puzzles and making deposits to Twin River and Foxwoods.

Mary considered herself a very lucky person but never so lucky as when June Bazaar allowed her the privilege of adopting her retired racing greyhound, Mr. Gold. Mary and Gold spent nine years together walking the neighborhood and driving everywhere. Every meal HAD to have a “greyhound” bag because she knew he was waiting for a treat.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 24, 2017, at 9:30 a.m., in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet.

To honor her love for greyhounds, the family asks that donations be made to Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, 3400 Carlisle St. #310 Dallas Texas 75204 the Miss Mesa Fund.

For information and condolences, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com .