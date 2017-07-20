Lucy Raspallo – North Smithfield

Lucy (DeFedele) Raspallo, 88, passed away Monday. July 3, 2017. She was the wife of the late Anthony Raspallo. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Cosimo and Caterina (Previte) DeFedele.

Mrs. Raspallo was a meat packer for the former Star Market for 12 years before retiring in 1976. She lived in Burrillville for many years and she enjoyed bowling in the Town Hall Bowling League in Johnston.

She was the loving mother of Anthony B. Raspallo and his wife, Kathy, of Dennisport, Mass.; Kenneth W. Raspallo and his wife, Maureen, of Burrillville; Thomas C. Raspallo of Woonsocket; and Michael Raspallo and his wife, Deb, of Greenville. She was the sister of Pat Fedele and the late, Angie Decesaro, Carrie DeFedele, Nancy Wood, Mickey Ricci, Tony, Joe, John and Frank DeFedele. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral was held July 7, 2017, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Donations to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896 or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.