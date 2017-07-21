Gaetano ‘Guy’ J. Cimini – Lincoln

Gaetano “Guy” J. Cimini, 71, passed away on July 12, 2017. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Roger and Camille (Nanni) Cimini, and the stepson of the late Frederick Koziol.

Guy worked for Twin River Casino in the food and beverage department, but was a jack of all trades. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He was dearly loved by all that know him, was kind hearted, reliable, and everyone’s friend.

Guy is survived by his siblings, Barbara Feley and her husband, Robert; Roger Cimini and his wife, Khomkhai; Joseph Cimini and his wife, Linda; and JoAnn Rezendes. He is also survived by a nephew, Joseph Cimini; two great nephews Jacob and Nicholas Cimini, several nieces, and his beloved dog Winston.

His funeral will be held on Monday, July 17, 2017, at 9:30 a.m., from the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Calling hours will be held Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Project of RI, 51 Sockanosset Cross Rd. Cranston, RI 02920.

For further information please visit, www.Marianiandson.com .