North Providence bank robber sentenced to prison

ROVIDENCE, R.I. – Joseph W. Lavoie, also known as Tammy M. Lavoie, 49, formerly of Providence, was sentenced Thursday to five year in federal prison for robbing and setting fire to a bank in North Providence on July 6, 2016.

At sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell also ordered Lavoie to serve three years supervised release upon completion of his prison term and to pay $30,256 in restitution to repair damage to the bank and to replace money lost as the result of the fire. The U.S. sentencing guidelines range of imprisonment in this matter is 70 to 87 months. The government recommended the court impose a sentence of 60 months in prison.

Lavoie pleaded guilty on April 26 to bank robbery by force or violence and use of fire to damage property used in interstate commerce.

According to court documents and information presented to the court, Lavoie originally telephoned the FBI and threatened to rob and burn down a bank. He made the call while at the North Providence branch office of Citizens Bank,moments before he jumped over a counter and announced to a teller, “This is a robbery.” Lavoie opened a cash drawer and began removing cash. During the robbery, he assaulted and threatened a female teller, and then ignited several items inside the bank.

North Providence Police Department patrol units were dispatched to the bank while the robbery was in progress. Officers entered the bank where they found and detained Lavoie who was standing behind the teller counter.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gerard Sullivan.