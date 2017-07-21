John D. Graham Jr. – Smithfield

John D. Graham Jr., 81, of Greenville, died peacefully Monday, July 10, 2017, surrounded by his family after a brief illness.

Known affectionately as “Tim” by his family and friends, John was born on February 24, 1936, in New York City. He was the son of the late John and Lois Graham and brother to the late Barbara Kaynor.

John attended Horace Mann School followed by Drew University. Upon graduation, he went to work for General Motors which was a lifelong dream, where he remained throughout his career. John served in the Army for four years.

In 1962, John married the late Mary Sall and together they had three children. Later in life he married the late Linda Gaskell. John enjoyed fishing, boating, painting, and his life long passion for automobiles. He is survived by his son, Scott, and his wife, Claudia; his daughter Susan and her husband, Drew; his daughter Amy and four grandchildren.

Services will be private.

