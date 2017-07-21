Pawtucket police seek suspect in Citizens Bank robbery

PAWTUCKET – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery late Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 4 p.m., the Citizens Bank at 539 Smithfield Ave. in Pawtucket was robbed and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

The suspect was described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall and 250 to 300 pounds, with a beard. He was wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers hat, white button-down shirt, dark pants and light-colored shoes. The suspect passed a note stating he had a gun and wanted all of the money.

Anybody with information should contact Det. Michael Cioe of the Pawtucket Police Major Crime Unit at 401-727-9100 ext. 758 or 401-660-8552.