Two Pawtucket residents arrested for thefts from vehicles

PAWTUCKET – Police have charged a local couple with multiple crimes for allegedly breaking into vehicles and stealing items.

On July 19, an officer on routine patrol found the two suspects, Michaela Burdick, 26, and Steve Andrade, 36, in the driveway of their home at 100 John St. Both people were known to the officer as being wanted by the Pawtucket Police Department on outstanding warrants and were persons of interest in several thefts from motor vehicles. Burdick and Andrade were taken into custody and turned over to detectives for further investigation.

After an investigation, the two were charged with several counts each of larceny under $1500, receiving stolen goods, fraudulent use of credit cards, conspiracy, injuring or tampering with vehicles, and vandalism.