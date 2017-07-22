NP Mayor Lombardi suspends Chief Pelagio

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi has suspended Acting Police Chief Chris Pelagio, and isn’t saying whether Pelagio has a long-term future with the department.

Lombardi told The Breeze he was recently “made privy to” some new information about recent incidents involving Pelagio, and he felt he had and obligation to suspend the chief.

“I thought it was the right thing to do at this time,” he said.

The mayor said he is prohibited from saying much about the situation under the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights. Asked whether he wants Pelagio to continue as chief, he wouldn’t say.

Pelagio, who has served as acting chief since the fall of 2014, has been involved in a string of recent incidents, including a fight with a Cranston police officer during a ceremony at the Cranston Police Department in May. Pelagio was previously involved in a shouting match with Lt. Dennis Stone, the president of the North Providence police union. He is also one of the players in a sexual harassment lawsuit against the department from Lt. Diana Perez.

Pelagio is indefinitely suspended with pay. Deputy Chief Charles Davey will take over the day-to-day operations for the time being, said Lombardi.