Ruth A. Nelligan – Woonsocket

Ruth A. Nelligan, 62, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on July 19, at the Bayberry Commons Nursing Home in Pascoag, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the loving wife of Ronald Nelligan. Born March 21, 1955, in Mckeesport, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John & Florence (Kind) McMillan.

Her favorite pastime was arts, crafts, sewing and especially, spending time with her family.

Besides her husband she leaves three sons, Edward Nelligan and his fiancé, Sharon Phelan, Scott Nelligan and his fiancé, Missy Rao, and Raymond Nelligan; three daughters, Tammy & Kelly Nelligan and Sheryl McKay. She also leaves a sister, Loretta Nelligan, two brothers Clarence & Daniel Nelligan, also 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was the sister to the late John McMillan & Patricia Degre.

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation hours on Saturday, July 29, from noon to 3:30 p.m., at the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave. Woonsocket. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m., in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Visit Kubaskafuneralhome.com .