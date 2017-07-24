Florence M. (Carter) McDonald – Cumberland

Florence M. (Carter) McDonald, 91, of Cumberland, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017, at the Memorial Hospital, Pawtucket. She was the wife of Kenneth T. McDonald Sr. and they had been married for the past 62 years.

Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Mary Carter. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life.

Florence was employed as a supervisor for the former Health Tex Inc. for over 30 years until her retirement.

Mrs. McDonald enjoyed Wednesday night family dinners, jigsaw puzzles, trips to the casino, but most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband she leaves her children, Kenneth T. McDonald Jr. of Cumberland, Barbara Cardwell (Richard) of Long Beach, Calif., Edward J. McDonald (Michele) of Cumberland, John C. McDonald (Alana) of Cumberland, and Cyndi Champigny (Teddy) of Cumberland; her 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Charles Carter, Frederick Carter, Mae Najjar, Rhoda Zora, Helen Butler, Alice Bessette and Emily Lagerquist.

A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, July 27, at 9 a.m. from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, Broad Street, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Visiting Hours will be held Wednesday, July 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, 146 Clifford St., Ste. 1, Providence, RI 02903.

For the online memorial, visit jjduffyfuneralhome.com .