Rosalie D. Nocera – Providence

After a rich and beautiful life, Rosalie D. Nocera, 90, of Providence, passed away peacefully on July 24 in her home of 62 years with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Amato J. Nocera.

Born in Brighton, Mass., on July 3rd, 1927, she was one of five children of the late Hubert J. and Edna (Morrison) Davis.

The Davis family moved to Rhode Island in 1940. Prior to her marriage, Rosalie worked in the advertising department at the Providence Journal. She met and married Amato in 1951, and together they raised nine children. Rosalie garnered international attention in 1964 when, as the mother of nine children, she became a full-time student at Rhode Island College, obtaining her Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education and French in 1968. She earned a Master’s Degree in World History from Providence College. She loved helping to cultivate young minds, teaching social studies and later, foreign languages over her career, which spanned more than 25 years in Smithfield Public Schools until her retirement in the mid 90s.

Rosalie’s passion for teaching and her constant quest for learning were her motivation in hosting foreign exchange students in her home, assisting them with their English and helping some secure U.S. citizenship. In a few cases, this even included teaching her students to drive. She often remarked how she learned as much from them as they learned from her.

Her ​love of reading was nourished by her involvement in local book clubs, her activities at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library and her involvement in the Read Across RI program. NPR and PBS were staples of her media diet. She became an active member of the local doll club and the Yankee Chapter of ​SAGA (Smocking Arts Guild of America), serving as its President in 1989, 1993 and 2002. She traveled throughout the U.S. to become a licensed instructor in various sewing techniques and equipment, including some “Martha Pullen” styles of heirloom sewing and embroidery.

She was no techno-phobe: an early adopter of every technology gadget, from the betamax and VCR to email services and computer devices to sewing interfaces assisting her sewing crafts. She died with her kindle by her side, and a rich library, both print and digital.

She was a lifelong staunch Democrat, a champion of social justice and the promise of American freedom. These were passions she shared deeply with her late husband Amato and son Christopher. She and Amato attended the Democratic National Convention as delegates in 1980. Rosalie regularly held coffee hours for local and statewide campaigns, hosting the first coffee hour for the successful mayoral candidacy of Angel Taveras in 2010, an honor she always cherished.

She is survived by two daughters, Rosemary A. Nocera-Williams and Rosalie N. Kern, her daughter-in-law Erin (Scanlan) Nocera, the wife of the late Christopher Nocera, and her six surviving sons Joseph, Lawrence, Dominic, Mark, Paul and Richard Nocera; a sister, Marion V. Davis; 18 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Rosalie was the sister of the late Rev. James J. Davis, O.P., Natalie Davis and Edna Lane.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017, at 8 a.m., from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 am, in Saint Pius V Church, Eaton Street, Providence. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are Thursday, July 27, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a special grandchildren tribute at 6:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Providence Public Library, Mount Pleasant Branch, 315 Academy Avenue, Providence, RI 02908 in her memory would be appreciated. For directions and online condolences, visit: www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com .