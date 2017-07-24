Helen Hervieux – Woonsocket

Helen Hervieux, 78, previously of Pond Street, died Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Overlook Nursing Home. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Germaine (Tessier) Hervieux.

Helen had attended St. Ann’s School. Later, she participated in the Parkview Club. Her hobbies included playing Bingo and cards and visiting Twin River.

She is survived by a nephew, Scott Hervieux, and his wife, Jennifer, of Fla., her cousin and friend Jeanne Gamache of Mapleville and many other cousins and friends. Helen was pre-deceased by her brother Roger Hervieux.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 29 in St Charles Borromeo Church, 190 North Main St, Woonsocket, at 10 a.m. Calling hours are omitted and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, PO Box 650309, Dallas TX, 75265.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier and Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket.

