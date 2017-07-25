Police seek witnesses to road-rage shooting on Route 146

LINCOLN – Rhode Island State Police are seeking witnesses to a road-rage incident in which the occupant of a car traveling north on Route 146 fired several shots at another car near the on-ramp to Interstate 295 shortly after noon Tuesday.

The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a red, late-model (2014 or later) Nissan SUV (Rouge, Murano or Pathfinder). It was last seen traveling north on Route 146, at the intersection of Route 146 North and Route 146A in North Smithfield.

The victim’s car was a blue 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe. No one in that vehicle was injured.

Captain Derek Borek said the road-rage incident began on Route 146 North near Twin River Road in Lincoln shortly after noon. As the two cars headed north on Route 146, the shots were fired as the cars approached the exit for Interstate 295.

Anyone who may have been traveling in this area between 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. and saw these vehicles, or anyone who has information that could lead to the identification of the red Nissan SUV, is asked to call the Rhode Island State Police Lincoln Barracks at 401-444-1100.

More pictures of the suspect vehicle can be seen below.