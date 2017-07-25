Committee launches website supporting stadium proposal

PAWTUCKET – Sandra Cano and Mark House, leaders of Pawtucket’s 20/20 Committee, announced the creation of a new website, www.theballparkatslatermill.com, supporting the proposal to build a ballpark in downtown Pawtucket, “and to articulate the catalytic effects a new ballpark would have” on the area.

The website offers documents contrasting the proposal for the Ballpark at Slater Mill with the failed 38 Studios deal, also listing the differences between the current proposal and the failed 2015 Providence ballpark proposal.

Materials included on the website were produced for and by the city of Pawtucket, the Pawtucket Red Sox, and/or the state of Rhode Island.

Pawtucket’s 20/20 Vision was launched April 3 by Mayor Donald Grebien. The vision includes development already underway as well as future plans for the riverfront and downtown areas, including the commuter rail station and transit hub, the bikeway, and new businesses investing in the city. State leaders have sent mixed messages about whether they’ll hold a special session this fall on a financing plan for a new $83 million stadium at the Pawtucket Apex site.

The new website includes an opportunity for citizens to add their name to the Pawtucket 20/20 coalition.