Gaskin inducted into National Society of High School Scholars

PAWTUCKET – Serena Rose Gaskin, of Pawtucket, was inducted into the National Society of High School Scholars on June 21.

She will enter the 11th grade at Saint Raphael Academy High School in the fall.

The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

Gaskin volunteers throughout the year at the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen.

She is actively involved in numerous school activities including the Morse Scholars Program. Her grade point average is 3.9.