Kids invited to free craft program Saturday

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will hold a drop-in craft program on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children are invited to make a toilet paper roll octopus and/or a cupcake liner octopus craft. The program is best for children ages 7-12 but younger children are always welcome with adult caregivers. The program is free; no registration is required. This project is being directed by a local Girl Scout who is earning her Silver Award.

Call the Children’s Library at 401-725-3714, ext. 209 or email rperron@pawtucketlibrary.org .