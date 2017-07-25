Learn about legal services for seniors

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host attorney Steve Bagian from R.I. Legal Services this Friday, July 28, at 12:30 p.m. He will explain the organization’s programs and services for seniors.

R.I. Legal Services provides a full range of legal assistance, including advice and brief service, investigation, negotiation, and litigation in all state and federal trial and appellate courts. R.I. Legal Services also provides community legal education services to its client community.

Light refreshments will be served after the presentation. All adults 55 and older are invited to attend. For more information, call 401-728-7582.