Memorial Hospital merger legislation signed into law

Legislation streamlining the procedure for the approval of mergers of nonprofit hospitals in response to the proposed merger of Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket with Prime Healthcare Foundation was signed into law by Gov. Gina Raimondo last week.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Raymond Johnston Jr., of District 61, Pawtucket, and Sen. Elizabeth Crowley, of District 16, Central Falls and Pawtucket.

“It is important that Memorial Hospital continues to serve the people of Pawtucket as it has for over the past 100 years,” said Johnston in a statement. “This bill will allow Memorial Hospital to move into the future with its new partner to continue to provide excellent and quality health care to a community that has counted on its services for decades.”

“This legislation will keep Memorial Hospital’s doors open so that the surrounding community continues to receive the care that they rely upon every single day,” added Crowley. “It is critical that Memorial Hospital’s fate is determined in a timely manner so that the patients who use the hospital’s services may plan accordingly.”

The hospital, as it currently stands, is in financial hardship, which could cause a cut in services and jobs, said Crowley. The legislation would allow the parties to work quickly on change in ownership so services can be maintained, said Crowley.

Prime Healthcare Foundation, based in California and owners of the Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, recently proposed the acquisition of Memorial Hospital from Care New England. Memorial Hospital, a community hospital for more than 100 years, has been operating with a deficit for many years.

The proposed merger, under “The Hospital Conversions Act,” is subject to review and approval from the Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island attorney general’s office. The new law would expedite the normal procedure by streamlining the process of approval with the hopes of keeping the hospital open and functioning for the benefit of the community.

Other Pawtucket lawmakers co-sponsored the legislation.