Pawtucket Juniors repeat as regional champs the easy way

Rain wipes out Monday’s title games; pool play winners receive RBI championships

PAWTUCKET – After punching their tickets to Monday’s championship games at McCoy Stadium, the Pawtucket RBI Junior and Senior Division all-star baseball teams were forced to watch the rain that fell throughout the region that day cancel the finals of the Northeast Regional tournament.

Tournament officials tried to find a field that would be suitable enough to host the games, even checking in on the turf fields of Brown University and La Salle Academy, but their efforts were to no avail.

As a result, the two teams that concluded Saturday and Sunday’s pool play with 3-0 records, Pawtucket in the Junior Division and Paterson, N.J., in the Seniors, were awarded the regional championships.

For the Pawtucket Juniors, that meant the ballclub’s fourth title in the last five years (and sixth since 2003), as well as a return trip to the RBI World Series that will run from Aug. 3-16 in Cincinnati.

But for the Pawtucket Seniors, it was a tough way to end the tournament, especially since they wanted a second shot at Paterson, which handed them a lopsided loss during pool play.

After splitting their first two games last Saturday, defeating Harlem, N.Y., but getting knocked around by Paterson, the Pawtucket Senior RBI all-stars rolled past Passaic, N.J., 14-4, on Sunday morning to reach the finals.

“We stepped up,” Pawtucket Senior RBI manager Tom Bilodeau said after that game. “Yesterday, we laid down (to Paterson), but today, we came out with a purpose.”

Passaic did not get on the board until the later innings, as it scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth and seventh innings, but Pawtucket had complete control of the game, scoring in every inning. Pawtucket scored two runs in the first, one in the second, one run in each of the next three innings, and two in the sixth before opening it up in the seventh with six runs.

Pawtucket rode Kyle Depatie’s shoulders, who started on the mound and went six-plus innings, facing the first batter of the seventh before being reliever by Collin Gauthier.

Depatie was responsible for four runs on five hits and two walks, and he struck out four batters.

“Depatie looked awesome today from start to finish,” Bilodeau said. “I was thinking of only letting him go 30 (pitches), but I couldn’t take him out. He was on and he had their number.”

Peter Microulis pitched for Pawtucket the day before and did not have the best results. Their pitching consists mainly of Microulis, Depatie, Gauthier and Ethan Bernardo.

Offensively, Pawtucket was led by Peter Microulis, who collected two hits, walked twice, and scored three runs. Depatie mirrored Microulis with two walks and two singles and also scored twice, and Tyler McNulty knocked in a run with a base hit in sixth and singled up the middle in the seventh to drive in two more runs.

“It was a good team effort,” Bilodeau said. “I wish I could play everyone all the time, but I got everyone in at some capacity.”