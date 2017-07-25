Red Sox and PawSox Foundations offer support to R.I. Little Leagues

BOSTON – The Red Sox Foundation and the PawSox Foundation, the charitable arm of the Pawtucket Red Sox, have announced a partnership to support all 48 Little Leagues throughout Rhode Island. The relationship will include leadership and instructional skills training for coaches and administrators.

“We are proud to partner with our Triple-A affiliate, Pawtucket Red Sox, to support Rhode Island Little League and expand on the important work the Red Sox Foundation has begun with Boston’s inner city youth through Rookie/RBI programs and Little League teams in Massachusetts,” said Red Sox Foundation board member Mike Egan. “As a former Little Leaguer, I know how important playing the game as a child can be to fostering a lifelong love for the game, and we look forward to helping the league pass along the invaluable lessons about teamwork and camaraderie that baseball imparts.”

The partnership will help the 48 leagues with production and development, and will include sponsorship of three events: the Rhode Island Little League State Tournament, which opened July 22; the Rhode Island Little League Volunteer of the Year Award, which will be presented to a coach, based on nominations by peers and teams, at Boston’s Fenway Park on Rhode Island Day, Tuesday, Aug. 1, and again at Pawtucket’s McCoy Stadium later in the month; and a coaches’ clinic this fall.

“The support of the Red Sox Foundation, PawSox Foundation and its partners on the Rhode Island Little League program is real and tangible,” said Rhode Island Little League Board Member John Pesaturo. “The sponsorship that is available to each league provides them with funding along with opportunities for teams to come to Fenway Park and for some, a special mascot visit to their home town.”