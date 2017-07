Sign up for Senior Center’s annual picnic

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., in conjunction with Blackstone Health Inc., will host its annual summer picnic for seniors on Friday, Aug. 18, from noon to 2:30 p.m. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The picnic includes lunch, music provided by DJ Bo Dee’s Circle of Music, and dancing. Advance registration is required. Register and get your ticket at the center’s third-floor meal site between 9 and 11 a.m.

For more information, call Blackstone Health at 401-728-9290 or the Senior Center at 401-728-7582.