St. Xavier Academy announces homecoming

WARWICK – All graduates and former students of St. Xavier Academy are invited to the all-school 2017 annual Homecoming and Reunion on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Classes ending in 2 and 7 will be honored, but all SXA graduates are invited.

For information, call Carol at 401-263-1823, visit stxavieralumnae.org, or email info@sxa.org.