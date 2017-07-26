Alice Ward – Cumberland

Alexandra "Alice" Ward (Medynski), formerly of Cumberland, age 94 passed away June 16 in Rochester, N.Y., where she lived since 2013.

Alice was known for her wonderful smile, kind heart, love of family, friends and chocolate.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Ward, and six brothers and sisters.

In addition to the void in our hearts, Alice leaves behind daughter, Jane Ward Bryan of Pittsford, N.Y.; son David (Paulette) Ward of Lebanon, Ohio; grandchildren Kerry (Matthew) Webster of Chili, N.Y.; Melanie Ward of Lebanon, Ohio; Alexander Ward of Lebanon, Ohio; great-granddaughter Mila Webster, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews.