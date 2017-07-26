Ah honey: 3rd annual beekeepers conference leaves attendees buzzing

JOHNSTON – The most difficult question for a beekeeper to answer is, it seems, “Why did you start beekeeping in the first place?”

Keith Salisbury, president of the Rhode Island Beekeepers Association and owner of 20 beehives was stymied. He asked Scott Langlais, a RIBA mentor, to try and tackle the question.

“I think if you enjoy games, you’ll enjoy beekeeping,” Langlais said after a long pause.

That’s probably why the 3rd annual Rhode Island Beekeepers Conference on July 15 was affectionately referred to as “Field Day” by members and attendees.

Each year RIBA hosts a full day of workshops on beekeeping at the Salisbury Farm in Johnston – including honey extraction, hive inspection demonstrations and hive design and gardening Q&As. For bee lovers, the event really is more akin to a field day than a formal conference experience.

Returning to the original question, Salisbury responds, “They’re neat, the bees. Every time you figure them out, they do something different.”

Langlais agreed.

“You’re never going to learn everything there is to know,” he said.

Of course, that won’t stop them from trying.

Why learn about bees?

Salisbury has had an attraction to bees since he was a child and watched his uncle tend to a bee hive. Eventually, his uncle strayed from the hobby, but five years ago Salisbury took it up. He quickly immersed himself in RIBA, becoming president this past December.

“Theres a lot of people willing to lend a hand, mentorship is huge,” Salisbury said.

The association has approximately 500 members, not all beekeepers. Mostly, Salisbury said, members are bound by their shared interest in the environment.

Bees might be known for their stingers, but they’re also critical in maintaining agricultural balance. Bees are big contributors to cross-pollination, which leads to 30 percent of the world’s crops, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. The council estimates that nearly $15 billion a year in U.S. crops are pollinated by bees, including apples, almonds, and berries.

In the past 10 years, the Environmental Protection Agency has done more to raise awareness about the crucial role bees play in our ecosystem. That’s because the EPA began to flag “colony collapse disorder” in the winter of 2006 after unusually high reports of hive loss.

Since the almond crop in California alone requires 1.3 million colonies, as published in the Colony Collapse Disorder Steering Committee report from 2007, it’s crucial to maintain a robust bee population.

Local beekeepers are doing their part to boost the number of pollinators in our environment, but Salisbury notes that the site of feral honey bee hives is rare today.

“When my uncle kept bees, there were tons,” Salisbury recalls. “Now we’re too densely populated with too many mites.”

An invasive species, the varroa mite is essentially the tick for bees.

The 2007 CCD Steering Committee report declared “The importance of the beekeeper and managed bees is greater today than ever, because parasitic mites have destroyed most of the feral honey bees across the United States.”

RIBA took that call to action seriously and two years ago the organization secured funding for a Honeybee Colony Improvement Plan, in which registered Rhode Island beekeepers are given a genetically-superior queen for the re-queening of an existing hive.

This means that RIBA is bringing in queen bees with improved hygenic behavior against varroa mite and breeding new bees that will, in theory, carry on those improved genes. This will help colonies fight mites and improve the yield of Rhode Island’s pollinated crops.

The association has also teamed up with the University of Maryland as it conducts a national honey bee survey. UMD will be collecting honey bee samples from 41 states and territories (yes, Puerto Rico has beekeepers).

“The sooner you treat a problem, the sooner it’s going to clear up,” Langlais said of the program.

Why keep bees?

For some beekeepers, the activity is seen more as an act of environmental conservation than a hobby that yields honey.

Cumberland resident and Field Day attendee Karen Palmer has been keeping bees since 2013, mostly to assist with pollinating local crops.

“I really want to protect the environment,” Palmer said. “I feel like I’m kind of an activist in that way.”

University of Rhode Island Master Gardener Jaime Nash also wants to do his part to build more habitable environments for bees.

“We’re killing off their habitat,” the Cranston resident said.

For Nash, beekeeping was a natural progression from gardening.

“Gardeners and beekeepers are both crazy, but in a good way,” Nash said.

Rebecca Dolan, from Taunton, Mass., began beekeeping as a natural solution for her allergies.

“The best honey to consume for allergies is within five miles of you,” Dolan explained.

By consuming honey produced by local bees, the body can desensitize itself to local allergens.

Some local doctors even practice apitherapy, or bee venom therapy. Bee venom can be used to treat joint pain, arthritis, and back pain.

Dolan is also the owner of Dolan Family Angry Bees Apiary, which promotes the Slovenian style AŽ hive.

These hives are designed for ease and essentially eliminate heavy lifting, since the hive is accessed through the rear, not the roof.

Slovenians have been keeping bees like this for nearly 1,000 years, and often the hives are decorated and used as public art displays.

“There’s a mentality that they’re supposed to be outdoor art galleries,” Dolan said.

How can you get involved?

RIBA member Betty Mencucci teaches a beginner beekeeping course at Rhode Island College and the University of Rhode Island.

Mencucci said the world of beekeeping is “so full of wonder” for beginners.

“They just think a bee is a bee,” she said, “Then they realize there’s all these intricacies to their lifestyle.”

Registration for the next round of classes will be announced at www.ribeekeeper.org/bee-school in the fall.