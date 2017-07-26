Superhero-themed book fair planned for Aug. 5

WOONSOCKET – Author Thea Fielding-Lowe will host a Power Up Your Imagination book fair to promote family literacy and combat the 77 percent of 3rd-grade youth who are not meeting the academic expectations in English language arts in Woonsocket. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, from noon to 4 p.m., at NeighborWorks, 40 South Main St.

In addition, this event will raise money for Woonsocket’s youth programs in order to bridge the financial gap for offering dynamic programming.

Power Up Your Imagination is a superhero-themed book fair that consists of children’s activity tables and book displays from local authors. Activity tables will engage participants in a variety of arts and crafts, experiments, short writings, games, and small constructions based on children and young adult books.

Six authors will be present with book displays for families to purchase books for home libraries. Authors include Lisa Batch, Marc Dimartino, Leo Fisk, Thea Fielding-Lowe, Cardigan Broadmoor, and A Special Place. These authors represent various children and adult genres. Attendees will be able to walk to each table, meet the author, take pictures, purchase their book, and get an autograph.

Also, families may dress up in super hero costumes. Materials will be available for families to make their own costumes. Captain America will be stopping by to read a book and do activities with youth at 1 p.m.

Attendees may also purchase a raffle ticket and other items to support youth program partners. Organizations benefiting from the proceeds are Connecting for Children and Families, NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, and Riverzedge.

For more information, contact Fielding-Lowe at 401-573-5135 or email booksbythea@gmail.com.