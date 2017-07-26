‘Twilight on the Blackstone’ coming to city Aug. 26

WOONSOCKET – The Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative will hold “Twilight on the Blackstone,” a night of fun, food, and music on the Court Street Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The historic bridge sits 100 feet above the Blackstone River and diners will enjoy a multicourse dinner featuring three Woonsocket restaurants.

The event is a fundraiser for DWC, a non-profit board of Main Street enthusiasts dedicated to the revitalization and promotion of the downtown area.

The bridge dinner will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. with a rain date of Aug. 27. Long-time establishment Kay’s Restaurant/The Lodge will serve a chicken Maryland dish, downtown eatery Ciro’s Tavern on Cherry will offer a Thai salmon dish, and recently opened Brick House Club & Pub will serve zuppa di Portuguese. Cocktails will be provided by Ciro’s Tavern and Woonsocket resident Paul Lowe will offer live music throughout the evening. Local bakery Kentastic Cakes will be on hand as well to treat guests with cocktail cupcakes for dessert. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Entertainment and cash bar will be available from 8 to 10 p.m.

DWC is a 501c3 organization and tax advantages may apply for the purchase of tickets and sponsorships.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com by searching for “Twilight on the Blackstone.” Individual tickets are $75 per person, couples $140, or a table of 8 for $480. Event sponsorships are available by contacting a DWC board member.

More information can be found on the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative Facebook page, www.facebook.com/downtown02895 .