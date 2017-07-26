Woonsocket man arrested for 3rd DUI following crash

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Woonsocket man was arrested for his third DUI charge this week after allegedly attempting to leave the scene of an accident in North Smithfield.

Christian Morales, 27, of 161 6th Ave. was charged for the felony offense, as well as driving on a suspended license and refusal to take a chemical test, following an incident Saturday, July 22.

According to police, witnesses saw a vehicle operated by Morales collide with a parked pick-up truck parked in front of 112 Greenville Road around 8:45 p.m. After the collision, he was reportedly seen leaning against the driver's side door.

A witness who reportedly heard the accident said he asked Morales if he needed medical attention, but he declined, and started walking away eastbound on Greenville Road. Morales was found leaving the scene, failed a sobriety test, and agreed to take a preliminary breath test, which registered a reading of .248 blood alcohol content.

Morales was taken into custody, brought to headquarters’ where he refused to take a chemical test.

He was transported to ACI where he was held until Monday morning.

Morales was arraigned in 3rd District Court, Monday morning and plead not guilty. He was held without bail for being a potential violator of District Court bail on two cases. The first was a DUI arrest originating from a Woonsocket Police Department and the second was disorderly conduct, willful trespass and resisting arrest charges originating of Lincoln Police Department He was held on $10,000 surety bail on the current charges.

Morales’s next appearance will be for a violation hearing which will be held on Aug. 7 at 3rd District Court Kent County Courthouse.