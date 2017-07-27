Smithfield resident killed by truck on Maine highway

SMITHFIELD – The Oxford Police Department in Maine is investigating a crash that killed two Rhode Island residents while they crossed a highway late Tuesday night.

Police confirmed that the victims are Ronald Nobrega, 55, of Smithfield and Daniel Mercardo, 31, of Providence.

According to Oxford Police Chief Jonathan Tibbetts, the two men were leaving the Oxford Casino and crossing Route 26 to reach the Hampton Hotel across the way. The men attempted to cross the 50 mph road, but were struck by a vehicle driven by a 70-year-old woman from New Hampshire, who had not seen the pedestrians until it was too late.

Both individuals died at the scene.

There is a shuttle available between the casino and hotel, but reports state that the two men decided to walk. The highway they attempted to cross does not have a pedestrian crosswalk, crossing signs, or significant lighting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.