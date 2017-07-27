Police arrest woman in Pawtucket Credit Union robbery

PAWTUCKET – Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly robbing the Pawtucket Credit Union branch on Broadway.

According to police, Providence resident Marilyn Sanchez, 22, entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money from the bank employee. Sanchez mentioned in the note that she had a gun but no weapon was displayed. She then exited the bank and fled in a car.A description of the suspect and vehicle was broadcast. Pawtucket police spotted the suspect vehicle a short time later and pursued it into Providence. With help from the Providence Police Department, Pawtucket officers caught Sanchez in a parking lot at Hawkins Street and Branch Avenue in Providence. She was taken into custody. The money from the bank was recovered as well, said police.

Sanchez will be charged with second-degree robbery, eluding law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle, and driving after denial/suspension/Revocation of license. She will be arraigned in Sixth District Court on Friday, July 28, at 9 a.m.