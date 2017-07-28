Two NY men arrested for July 20 bank robbery in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – Police have tracked down two New York men wanted for a July 20 bank robbery in Pawtucket. Alpha Jalloh and Loang Manpig, both 24, now face felony charges after being captured Thursday in their home state.

On July 27, members of the New York City Police Department and the FBI took the two men into custody on outstanding warrants for the July 20 robbery of the Citizens Bank at 539 Smithfield Ave. in Pawtucket. Det. Cioe of the Pawtucket Police Department developed information leading to warrants being issued for the two suspects. Cioe and Det. Lefebvre interviewed both suspects who admitted to the Citizens Bank robbery as well as four other bank robberies in the state of Connecticut, one in Westport, two in Darien, and one in Waterbury.

Both Jalloh and Manpign are being held in New York awaiting extradition. They will be charged in Rhode Island with first-degree robbery and conspiracy.