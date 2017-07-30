Janice D. Clauson – Cumberland

Janice D. (Beaudoin) Clauson, 74, of Cumberland passed away Friday, July 28, 2017, at Miriam Hospital, Providence surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Harry J. Clauson. Mr. and Mrs. Clauson were married 47 years.

Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Alcide J. and Dorothy R. (Powers) Beaudoin, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 48 years.

Mrs. Clauson was a special education teaching assistant for the Cumberland School Department for 26 years, retiring in 2006.

She was a graduate of the former Sacred Heart High School in Pawtucket, and was a communicant of St. John Vianney Church, Cumberland.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving son, Jeffrey P. Clauson and his wife, Andrea, and her beloved grandson, Rye Clauson, all of Killingly, Conn. She was the sister of the late Richard J. Beaudoin.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, August 2 at 8:30 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. John Vianney Church, 3655 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Her burial will be private.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Tuesday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice’s memory to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903 would be appreciated.

