Sharon L. Morris – Cumberland

Sharon L. Morris, 57, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2017, with her loving family by her side. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Florence A. Kazarian of Cumberland, and the late Charles A. Kazarian.

Besides her mother, she is survived by two sons, Tyler M. and Justin M. Morris, both of Cumberland, a grandson, Killian D. Morris, and a brother, Alan C. Kazarian. She also leaves her loving companion, Michael J. Lavallee, of Cumberland.

The funeral and burial were private. For online condolences, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .