Jennie M. Doucette – Burrillville

Jennie M. Doucette, 94, of Oakland, R.I., passed away July 28, 2017, at the Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pascoag.

She was the loving wife of the late Louis A. Doucette.

She was born in Millville, Mass., a daughter of the late John & Agnes (Mikula) Pulnik.

Jennie worked for the AT Cross Co. for 14 years and before that also worked for the former Hanora Textile Mills in Oakland. She was a member of the Burrillville Senior Citizens, an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post #88 in Nasonville and a member of AARP.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Vanasse and her husband, Albert Jr., of Oakland, her son, Michael Doucette and his wife, Joan, of Mystic, Conn., also her grandchildren, Steven Vanasse of Oakland, and Jennifer Wood of Mars Hill, N.C., and a great-granddaughter, Halle Vanasse of Harrisville.

She was preceded in death by, her brothers Matthew, John, Frank and Joseph Pulnik and sisters Mary Creighton, Helen Mikulis, Annie Curis, Stella Tainsh and Amelia Durozoy.

A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m., in the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 9:30 until 11 a.m.

www.brownfuneralhomes.com