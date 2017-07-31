Cumberland American all-stars kick off N.E. tourney on Sunday

New Hampshire state champions await locals in 7 p.m. contest in Bristol, Conn..

CUMBERLAND – With its lopsided victory over Cranston Western in last Saturday night's state championship game in its rearview mirror, the Cumberland American Little League's Major Division all-star baseball team is setting its sights on claiming the New England title at next week's Eastern Regional championships, which is back at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Mix Street in Bristol, Conn.

Three years ago, Cumberland American captured the New England crown and represented the region in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn., and next week, it will try to become the fourth Rhode Island team in as many years to head to Little League's biggest showcase, joining Cranston Western (2015) and Warwick North (last season).

The double-elimination tournament will begin next Sunday, with Cumberland American taking on the New Hampshire state champion at 7 p.m. The N.H. champion will be decided on Tuesday night, when Goffstown and Concord meet in a winner-take-all game at Pelham's Muldoon Park.

The winner of that game will return to action the following night to take on the Massachusetts state champion, Holden, in a 7 p.m. game, while the loser will fall into the losers' bracket, which is scheduled to begin its games next Tuesday. Holden defeated Gloucester, 13-9, in its state championship game on Sunday.

The winners' bracket final is Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m., and the New England championship game is Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m.