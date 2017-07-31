Jeannine B. Champagne – North Smithfield

Jeannine B. (Forget) Champagne, 84, of North Smithfield, died July 30, 2017, in Saint Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Charles H. Champagne. Born in Blackstone, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Peter and Lucienne (Robert) Forget.

Mrs. Champagne worked in customer service for Burnes of Boston, North Smithfield, and enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Silvestri and her husband, John, of North Smithfield; a brother, Ronald Forget of Douglas, Mass.; a sister, Suzanne Scuilli of Elyria, Ohio; and two grandsons, Nathan and Adam Silvestri.

Her funeral will be held Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at 10 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m.

www.holtfuneralhome.com