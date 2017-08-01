Caranci’s new book shares ‘The Promise of Fatima’

NORTH PROVIDENCE – One would think that the world was a different place 100 years ago.

In 1917, Bosnian rebels were plotting the overthrow of the Serbian government, foreign leaders were the targets of assassination, nations were declaring war against other nations, religious freedom was under attack and the Catholic faith was being oppressed by some world leaders.

“It is against this backdrop,” says local author and historian Paul Caranci, “that in 1917, three little shepherd children in Portugal were witness to a vision destined to change the world.”

There in the fields of Cova da Iria, a pasture owned by the dos Santos family near the village of Fatima, a woman more brilliant than the sun appeared to 10-year-old Lucia dos Santos and her two cousins, 9-year old Francisco Marto and his 7-year old sister, Jacinta. For six consecutive months, the woman, who identified herself as “Our Lady of the Rosary,” appeared to the children, revealing a message so poignant and urgent that it has grown into a devotion that continues to this very day, said Caranci.

Caranci’s eighth book, “The Promise of Fatima: One Hundred Years of History, Mystery and Faith,” is scheduled for release in conjunction with the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the final apparition at Fatima. According to Caranci, “The Lady promised the children that she would perform a miracle on Oct. 13, 1917, the day of the final apparition, a promise that she kept. The miracle was not the conversion of a single sinner that only the affected might comprehend. Nor was it the healing of a sick person that skeptics might claim was never actually sick. No, this was a miracle of astronomical proportions that was witnessed by over 70,000 people gathered that day in anticipation of the much-publicized event.”

Readers “will cry, gasp and be horrified by the events described in this book,” says Caranci, “but in the end, you will understand the great promise of Fatima.” The author guarantees that this story, and that promise, may well transform your life.”

The “Promise of Fatima: One Hundred Years of History, Mystery and Faith” is expected to be released by Stillwater River Publications, on Sept. 15, providing a new perspective in time to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the great miracle of the sun. Copies will be available in many local bookstores and online sales outlets but may be ordered in advance by contacting the author at municipalheritage@gmail.com. The book sells for $20.