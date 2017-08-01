DEM investigating boating death of NP woman

WARWICK – Authorities are investigating the death of a North Providence woman after a boating incident Sunday in Warwick.

The Warwick harbor master responded to a call for a medical emergency on a private vessel off Conimicut Point. Kerrie Macaruso, age 41, sustained fatal injuries while attempting to walk through an opening toward the bow of the vessel when a wave struck.

Warwick Fire and Police, along with DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement, responded to the Oakland Beach boat ramp where Macaruso was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and pronounced dead, according to a release.

Officials from the DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement took the vessel, a 1991 Stingray, into custody as they conduct their investigation.