iPad and iPhone classes offered at the Mancini Center

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Salvatore Mancini Resource and Activity Center announces the following activities.

Free blood pressure screening will be offered today, Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m., and Thursday, Aug. 3, from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.

Jackie’s Jewelry Party will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Rhode Island Bar Association will host an Ask a Lawyer legal clinic on Monday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are 20 minutes and are limited. Schedule an appointment at the reception desk.

An iPad and iPhone class will be offered on Mondays, Aug. 7-28, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This class is open to SMRAC members only and there is no class fee. It is highly recommended that members bring their own device. Space is limited. Sign up at the reception desk.

An August Birthday Celebration will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. Entertainment will be provided by Kim Oaks. Call the center at 401-231-0742 to order lunch.

The SMRAC Annual Picnic is set for Friday, Aug. 18, on SMRAC grounds. Coffee and pastry will be available at 10:30 a.m.; lunch will be served at noon. Picnic tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at the trip desk. The cost is $3 per person. Transportation is available.

To view the newsletter or for more information, visit www.smrac.com .