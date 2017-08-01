North Providence teen looking for missing dog

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local resident Matt Damiano, 14, says his dog Sierra, also 14, went missing from his home on Lawnacre Drive on June 18.

“As you can imagine, I am heartbroken that she is gone as I rescued her at 8 months old and have had her ever since,” said Damiano.

He said there have been a limited number of “sightings” of the dog, all of which lead to dead ends. Officials have told him there’s a good possibility someone took his dog and is not planning to replace it.

Anyone who sees Sierra is asked to call 401-486-2944.