NP-Smithfield Babe Ruth 15s drop N.E. title game again

All-Star team suffers 12-2 defeat in finals to Newtown, Conn.

ROCHESTER, N.H. – For the second straight season, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 15-year-old all-star team reached the championship game of the New England tournament, only to come up short in its bid to win the title, as NPS suffered a 12-2 defeat to undefeated Newtown, Conn., in last Friday night’s finals at Simard Field.

Newtown, which will head to the Babe Ruth World Series in Lewisburg, Tenn., outhit NPS, 15-6, and used a five-run uprising in the second inning and three-run rallies in the fourth and sixth to put away the locals.

Giancarlo Ricci gave NPS a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a run-scoring single. Dom Pontarelli, who was named North Providence-Smithfield’s MVP during the post-game festivities, also knocked in a run in the third with a sacrifice fly, but unfortunately for NPS, it left eight runners on base in those first three innings.

Zach Collins was NPS’s lone player with two hits.

Earlier in the day, NPS punched its return trip to the finals by posting a 3-1 victory over Portland, Maine, which saw Portland take a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, but NPS respond with a pair of unearned runs in the sixth and an insurance run in the seventh.

Those two games were the fourth and fifth in a four-day stretch for NPS, which three days earlier wrapped up pool play by taking a 2-1 extra-inning thriller with Franklin County, Vt. In the eighth, Pontarelli led off with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ryan O’Connell, and scored on a two-out single by Ricci.

Ben Rastelli also forced extra innings by driving in the tying run with a base hit, and Pontarelli picked up the win by tossing five innings of three-hit relief.

In Wednesday’s quarterfinals, NPS battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the first inning and a 4-1 score in the fourth to defeat the Gateway all-stars of Wareham, Mass., 5-4. Collins was the winning pitcher, as he delivered six outstanding innings, allowing only one earned run. P.J. Rioles pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the save, and he also shined offensively with two hits, two RBIs, and a walk.

Rastelli also had two hits and two RBIs, Ron Baccala added a bunt single and a run batted in, and Pontarelli singled in the go-ahead run.