NP socks Coventry in playoff opener

Regular-season champs boost win streak to 14, seek berth in Connie Mack quarterfinals

NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence proved itself to be every bit as worthy as a number one seed in its Connie Mack playoff opener on Monday night.

Scoring four times in each of the first two innings and receiving superb two-hit pitching from Anthony Pescarino, NP cruised to an easy 10-0 triumph over 16th-seeded Coventry in the opening game of their best-of-three first-round series at North Providence High, a contest that was halted after 4½ innings by the mercy rule and needed just 85 minutes to complete.

NP was back in action on Tuesday night, looking to sweep Coventry at Paine Field and advance to the best-of-three quarterfinals that will begin on Friday night. The winner of the NP-Coventry series will take on the survivor of the series between 8th-seeded Flood Ford Auto and 9th-seeded Narragansett.

North Providence’s victory on Monday was the team’s 14th in a row, and it saw Pescarino dominate Coventry by throwing just 74 pitches, striking out nine (and walking none) of the 17 batters he faced, and allowing just two batted balls to reach the outfield grass and only one runner to advance as far as second base.

Offensively, NP collected a dozen hits off three different pitchers, with five of them infield hits, and also took advantage of six walks. Phil Nasisi went 3-for-3 with three runs batted in to lead the way, and Eric Arenas and Kevin Alvarez each reached base three times (with two singles a walk) and scored twice.

North Providence did all the damage it needed to do in the bottom of the first inning, when with one out, a walk to Pescarino and base hits by Arenas and Alvarez loaded the bases for Austin Conte, who belted an opposite-field double into the gap in left-center field to knock in two runs. Alvarez raced home two pitches later on a wild pitch, and Nasisi beat out an infield hit that plated Conte.

In the second, a two-out, two-run single to right by Nasisi and an RBI single by Matt Weidinger help add to NP’s lead, and NP produced its final two runs on run-scoring groundouts by Pescarino and Dom Pontarelli.

Prior to Monday’s game, NP sewed up its regular season by winning three times in four days, defeating (in order) the Bristol-based 365 Sports team, 5-2, Academy Baseball, 1-0, and West Warwick, 12-3. Those victories not only capped a 14-1 record and clinched the Dickerman Division regular-season title, but also gave NP its top seed in the state playoffs.

In last Wednesday night’s contest against 365 Sports at Colt State Park, NP broke a 1-1 tie by scoring twice in the top of the fourth on a run-scoring single by Nasisi that was followed by an RBI double by Weidinger. After 365 Sports cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the inning, NP took its three-run lead in the fifth on a two-run homer by Alvarez that he blasted over the trees in left-center.

Arenas drove in NP’s first run with a base hit in the third. Juan Reynoso was the winning pitcher, as he went the first four innings, striking out seven batters and allowing four hits and an earned run, and Pescarino worked the final two innings to earn a save, as he struck out three and scattered three hits.

Two nights later, in a game that took just 80 minutes to complete, NP received an outstanding outing from Weidinger, who blanked Academy on two hits, fanning five and walking two. NP supported Weidinger defensively by turning three 4-6-3 double plays behind Nasisi at second, Pescarino at shortstop, and Conte at first.

NP produced its run in the bottom of the sixth when A.J. DeMedeiros legged out an infield single and raced home on Erry Baldayac’s base hit that he belted off the left-field fence between the foul pole and the 320-foot sign. Thinking that he just hit a home run, Baldayac did not run out of the batter’s box once he made contact with the ball, and he was thrown out at second while trying for a double.

North Providence then rolled past West Warwick the following morning at McCarthy Field in a game that saw NP bang out 13 hits, play errorless defense, and watch Sullivan Tallmadge, Bryan Furtado, DeMedeiros, and Nasisi team up to pitch a three-hitter. Tallmadge started and tossed two hitless innings before exiting the game with NP ahead by an 8-0 score after 2½ innings of play.

Leading the offense were Dom Pontarelli, who collected three hits, and Conte, Alvarez, and Arenas, who each added two. Arenas also collected a two-run single, Pescarino reached base four times with three walks and a base hit, and Alvarez and Pescarino each crossed the plate twice.