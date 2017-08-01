Radon meeting draws a crowd as officials try to calm fears

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Good communication, particularly when talking about radon and environmental health concerns in schools, is key, said those at a meeting on health concerns in local schools last week.

Parents, educators, residents, school and health officials piled into the North Providence High School library for nearly three hours to talk about school building environmental concerns and the meaning of “slightly elevated” radon test results.

Things got personal at the School Committee meeting, where several people opened up about their experiences battling cancer and shared concerns that their children might be in danger of health risks related to possible radon exposure.

Parents and school board members alike shared frustrations that they weren’t notified of testing results. Going forward, responded new Supt. Bridget Morisseau, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency “action kit” plan will be implemented for better transparency and communication between school and facilities officials and staff.

But she also pointed out that there is no state law, requirement or policy that mandates school committees or members of the school community be notified of results.

Currently, Morisseau said, school districts are required to conduct radon tests every three years, and mitigate areas if results reach 10 picoCuries per liter of air (pCi/L) or more.

As noted during Morisseau’s presentation and explained by Josephine Saltzman, a licensed chemist who conducts environmental studies in schools and municipal buildings throughout the state, the numbers found in North Providence schools for “short-term” and “long-term” radon tests fell below that rate.

Saltzman explained that while “short-term” tests came out “slightly higher” than 4.0 pCi/L, the “EPA recommended” threshold, long-term tests have historically shown numbers below 4.0. Saltzman had previously told The Breeze that the average pCi/L indoor rate in Rhode Island stands at 3.5.

Saltzman also noted that North Providence was one of the “trial” school departments that volunteered to have the Rhode Island Department of Health analyze these buildings when regular radon testing became a law in the early 1990s.

Morisseau told the crowd at last Wednesday’s meeting that she had many of the same questions they did, including wondering at what point school and community stakeholders are supposed to be informed of these results.

She inquired at the Rhode Island Department of Health, only to discover there were no policies in place.

“If we had communicated properly, we probably wouldn’t be here tonight,” said Bob Clayton, a parent of students at Whelan Elementary and Birchwood Middle School.

Clayton said he likely spoke for many parents when he said he was frustrated he knew nothing about higher rates of radon in district schools, and said the term “slightly elevated” levels was a major concern for him.

He compared the difference between “slightly elevated” rates versus normal, or low rates, and drunk driving.

“If I blow a .07 on Mineral Spring Avenue, I’m not drunk. I blow a 1.4 … I’m not ‘slightly’ drunk, I’m drunk, and I’m a harm to everybody out there, and I’m a harm to myself,” he said.

Clayton said if someone were to have told him there were marginally higher levels of the gas in his child’s classroom, “I don’t know if I would send my son to school the next day.”

As reported previously by The Breeze, a March 2016 “short-term” test showed higher levels of radon in two classrooms at Whelan, one classroom at North Providence High School and in unoccupied “crawl spaces” at Stephen Olney Elementary.

Clayton said he hoped everyone could agree that no level of radon was acceptable, and pointed out that radon is a leading cause of lung cancer, second only to smoking cigarettes. He also noted that children are 10 times more susceptible to radon risks, citing EPA data.

Saltzman agreed.

“Radon is not good at any level, and I’m one of the first people to say that,” she said.

She said it was decades ago, after she discovered the pCi/L level in her home during a short-term test stood at 26.8, and a long-term result showed 17 pCi/L, that she became licensed to conduct these tests in Rhode Island. She was the first professional to be licensed in the state.

“I do not minimize the risk with radon,” she said.

Morisseau said many people have been asking why the North Providence School Department is following through with demolishing Stephen Olney and James L. McGuire Elementary, despite the environmental concerns people in the community have.

“We have learned that preserving those buildings will not provide us with additional information that we don’t already have,” she said.

“We’ve actually conducted above and beyond what’s required,” Morisseau added.

She told meeting attendees that the demolition plans have been in place for about three years, before any news reports came out with radon level information.

Chairman of the School Committee, Anthony Marciano, said, “We spent more money on safety for schools than any other school district in the state.”

Taxpayers in town approved a bond referendum, a $75 million plan, that includes the construction of two new elementary schools and health and safety repairs at the remaining schools.

Addressing fears over a potential cancer cluster at two schools in North Providence, Ana Novais, executive director of health at RIDOH, drew a reaction when she said that “cancer is common.”

What she said next quieted the room: In Rhode Island, there are nearly 64,000 people living with cancer. At one point, a few years ago, Novais said, she was one of them. She said there were also concerns about a possible cancer cluster at RIDOH, as a group of women who worked on the same floor were all diagnosed with cancer. It turned out there was no connection, she said.

“Were we scared? Absolutely,” she said.

“But in the meantime, let folks do what they need to do,” she told the crowd, explaining that RIDOH is working on a data analysis to see if the cancer rate at North Providence schools was abnormal when compared with the cancer registry.

Novais said RIDOH can work on regulations, and can work with community partners to better inform community members about health concerns.

“We came to hear, we came to listen, and hopefully have some answers, and when we do not have those answers, that we will have the appropriate staff and investment to look for them to bring you back those answers,” she said.